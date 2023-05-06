Alex Smalley will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Smalley at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Alex Smalley Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Smalley has scored below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Smalley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Smalley has had an average finish of 46th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Smalley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 29 -5 278 0 17 2 3 $1.7M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Smalley played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The average course Smalley has played in the past year has been 273 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley shot poorly over the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.2 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of competitors.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Smalley was better than just 20% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Smalley failed to record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Smalley recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

Smalley's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average of five.

In that last outing, Smalley's performance on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Smalley finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 5.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Smalley recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

+22500

