Following the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Akshay Bhatia is currently 79th with a score of +1.

Looking to wager on Akshay Bhatia at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Bhatia has finished under par eight times and posted six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 15 rounds played.

Bhatia has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Bhatia has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Bhatia has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 33 -8 250 0 8 2 2 $987,930

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Bhatia placed 79th in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Bhatia finished 79th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,448 yards, 143 yards longer than average.

The courses that Bhatia has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,324 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,448 yards this week.

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was good enough to place him in the 88th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Bhatia was better than 100% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.19 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Bhatia carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Bhatia had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.4).

Bhatia's 10 birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average (5.0).

At that last outing, Bhatia's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Bhatia finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on 11 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Bhatia finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Bhatia Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Bhatia's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.