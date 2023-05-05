In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will play the Denver Nuggets.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Phoenix is 23-9 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The 113.6 points per game the Suns score are just 1.1 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When Phoenix puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 34-10.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.6%).

This season, Denver has a 45-16 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Nuggets put up only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns average 114.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.

Defensively Phoenix has been better at home this season, surrendering 109.2 points per game, compared to 113.9 in away games.

In home games, the Suns are making 0.6 more treys per game (12.5) than away from home (11.9). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets put up 119.4 points per game, 7.2 more than on the road (112.2). Defensively they concede 109.6 points per game at home, 5.7 less than away (115.3).

The Nuggets collect two more assists per game at home (29.9) than away (27.9).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Chris Paul Out Groin

Nuggets Injuries