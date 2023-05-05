Stefan Noesen and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Noesen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Stefan Noesen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Noesen has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 12:20 on the ice per game.

In 13 of 78 games this season, Noesen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 31 of 78 games this season, Noesen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 20 of 78 games this season, Noesen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Noesen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Noesen Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 78 Games 5 36 Points 4 13 Goals 1 23 Assists 3

