Sebastian Aho will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off on Friday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Aho? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 75 games this season, Aho has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 19:29 on the ice per game.

In Aho's 75 games played this season he's scored in 28 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Aho has a point in 41 of 75 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Aho has an assist in 23 of 75 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Aho Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 75 Games 9 68 Points 6 36 Goals 2 32 Assists 4

