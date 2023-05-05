Jordan Staal will be on the ice Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena. Looking to wager on Staal's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Staal vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

Staal has averaged 16:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In 17 of 81 games this season, Staal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Staal has a point in 28 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points five times.

Staal has posted an assist in a game 15 times this season in 81 games played, including multiple assists once.

Staal's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Staal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Staal Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 9 34 Points 3 17 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

