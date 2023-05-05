The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 1-0. The Devils have -110 moneyline odds against the favorite Hurricanes (-110).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-110) Devils (-110) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (50-25).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 50-25 (winning 66.7%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 52.4% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 games, it went over once.

During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

