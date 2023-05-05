Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 5, broadcast on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Devils have -105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Hurricanes (-115).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-115) Devils (-105) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 75 times this season, and have finished 50-25 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina has a 50-25 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Hurricanes have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 contests, it went over once.

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 210 goals to rank second.

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

