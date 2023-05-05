The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils take the ice Friday for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Hurricanes have -115 moneyline odds against the Devils (-105).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 42 of 89 games this season.

The Hurricanes have won 60.9% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (14-9).

The Devils have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).

Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

New Jersey has gone 4-4 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.5 3.30 2.30

