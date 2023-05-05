Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils meeting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 5 on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have a 1-0 advantage in the series.

You can turn on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch as the Hurricanes and the Devils hit the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 33 goals during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils allow 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals over that stretch.

Devils Key Players