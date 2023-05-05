The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead 1-0 in the series.

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS is the spot to tune in to see the Hurricanes and the Devils square off.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils' total of 222 goals given up (2.7 per game) is eighth in the league.

The Devils are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players