How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have a 1-0 lead in the series.
The Devils' game against the Hurricanes can be seen on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/3/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-1 CAR
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
|1/1/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|5-4 (F/SO) CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the league.
- The Devils are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 29 goals over that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
