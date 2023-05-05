Brady Skjei will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play on Friday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Skjei? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brady Skjei vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:48 per game on the ice, is +7.

Skjei has a goal in 18 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Skjei has a point in 32 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points six times.

In 20 of 81 games this year, Skjei has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Skjei has an implied probability of 39.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 9 38 Points 6 18 Goals 3 20 Assists 3

