Top Player Prop Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 on May 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Mitchell Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and others are listed when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitchell Marner Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
Marner is Toronto's top contributor with 99 points. He has 30 goals and 69 assists this season.
Marner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Apr. 22
|0
|2
|2
|2
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
William Nylander has racked up 87 points (1.1 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 47 assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Apr. 24
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Lightning
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Auston Matthews' 85 points this season have come via 40 goals and 45 assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Apr. 24
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Lightning
|Apr. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
Tkachuk is one of the top offensive options for Florida with 109 points (1.4 per game), with 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games (playing 20:26 per game).
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 23
|1
|1
|2
|6
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has amassed 78 points this season, with 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Bruins
|Apr. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|7
