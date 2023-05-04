Braves vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 4
Luis Arraez leads the Miami Marlins (16-15) into a matchup versus Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (21-10) at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET. Arraez is batting .432, best in the league, and Acuna is third at .355.
The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (2-1) for the Marlins and Dylan Dodd for the Braves.
Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (2-1, 3.48 ERA) vs Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd
- Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 24-year-old lefty is making his MLB debut.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Luzardo (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, a 3.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.337 in six games this season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In six starts this season, Luzardo has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 25-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
