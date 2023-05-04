Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Marlins.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .239 with four doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 31 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 31), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this year (14 of 31), with two or more RBI four times (12.9%).
- He has scored in 45.2% of his games this season (14 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (29.4%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (52.9%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Luzardo (2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
