Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Vaughn Grissom (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with a walk and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vaughn Grissom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Marlins Player Props
|Braves vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Marlins
|Braves vs Marlins Odds
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom has a double and two walks while hitting .283.
- Grissom has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 16 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In five games this season, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in three of 16 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander tossed three scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 2.45 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.