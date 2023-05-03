Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Necas intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Martin Necas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Necas has averaged 18:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

In 27 of 82 games this season, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has a point in 48 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 18 times.

In 32 of 82 games this season, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Necas has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 8 71 Points 5 28 Goals 2 43 Assists 3

