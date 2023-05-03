Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Kotkaniemi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.
  • Kotkaniemi has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
  • Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.
  • In 20 of 82 games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
  • Kotkaniemi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.
  • The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.7%.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Devils

  • The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey
82 Games 8
42 Points 7
18 Goals 3
24 Assists 4

