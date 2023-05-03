Bookmakers have set player props for Martin Necas, Jack Hughes and others when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Necas, who has 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 0 0 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Sebastian Aho is another of Carolina's top contributors through 75 games, with 36 goals and 32 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 2 3 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 1 1 4

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Brent Burns has 60 total points for Carolina, with 18 goals and 42 assists.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 6 at Islanders Apr. 23 0 1 1 5 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 2 2 4

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Hughes is one of the top offensive options for New Jersey with 99 points (1.3 per game), with 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games (playing 19:57 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 24 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Apr. 22 1 0 1 5

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hurricanes vs. Devils player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Nico Hischier has amassed 80 points this season, with 31 goals and 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 1 1 4 at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 22 0 1 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.