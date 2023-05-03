The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR 12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the NHL.

The Devils are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players