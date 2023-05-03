How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3 will see the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can catch the action on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS to see the Hurricanes meet the Devils.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
|1/1/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|5-4 (F/SO) CAR
|12/20/2022
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|4-1 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 31 goals during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the league.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Devils have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.