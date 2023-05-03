Wednesday's playoff slate features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

ESPN is the spot to tune in to watch the Hurricanes and the Devils hit the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR 12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the league.

The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals during that span.

Devils Key Players