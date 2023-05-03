How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils take the ice Wednesday for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
You can tune in to ESPN to see the Devils attempt to defeat the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
|1/1/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|5-4 (F/SO) CAR
|12/20/2022
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|4-1 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 31 goals during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils concede 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Devils have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Devils have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
