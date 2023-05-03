Brent Burns Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Brent Burns will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Burns' props? Here is some information to assist you.
Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
Burns Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus of +19, while averaging 23:13 on the ice per game.
- Burns has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Burns has a point in 47 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.
- In 32 of 82 games this season, Burns has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.
- Burns has an implied probability of 58.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.
Burns Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|82
|Games
|6
|60
|Points
|3
|18
|Goals
|0
|42
|Assists
|3
