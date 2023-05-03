Brady Skjei will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Hurricanes-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brady Skjei vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei's plus-minus this season, in 21:48 per game on the ice, is +7.

Skjei has a goal in 18 games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Skjei has a point in 32 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points six times.

In 20 of 81 games this year, Skjei has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Skjei's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Skjei has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Skjei Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 8 38 Points 5 18 Goals 2 20 Assists 3

