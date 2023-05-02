The Miami Heat are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6)

Heat (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (208)



The Knicks sport a 45-35-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 3-5 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record New York racks up as a 6-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, New York does it more often (53.7% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Knicks Performance Insights

With 116 points per game on offense, New York ranks 11th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it allows 113.1 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Knicks haven't posted many dimes this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per game.

With 12.6 three-pointers per game, the Knicks rank 11th in the NBA. They own a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 19th in the league.

Of the shots attempted by New York in 2022-23, 60% of them have been two-pointers (69.9% of the team's made baskets) and 40% have been threes (30.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the NBA on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points allowed).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami takes 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

