On Tuesday, Eddie Rosario (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .225.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.

He has homered in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this year (32.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings