On Monday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .444, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .546.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Acuna has had a hit in 20 of 27 games this year (74.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (48.1%).

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has an RBI in nine of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (53.8%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (84.6%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings