The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .252 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 95th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
  • Albies has gotten at least one hit in 70.4% of his games this season (19 of 27), with more than one hit six times (22.2%).
  • In six games this year, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 40.7% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 29.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 10 games this year (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill (3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, April 23, the right-hander threw four innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
