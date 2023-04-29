Harry Hall is in 23rd place, with a score of -7, heading into the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta.

Looking to place a bet on Harry Hall at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Harry Hall Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Hall has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in four rounds.

Hall has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hall has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Hall hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 33 -7 271 0 11 0 1 $573,174

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Hall last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 23rd.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,456 yards, 161 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Vidanta Vallarta checks in at 7,456 yards, 182 yards longer than the average course Hall has played in the past year (7,274 yards).

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was in the 46th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 85th percentile on par 4s at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 40 holes.

Hall shot better than 50% of the competitors at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.74.

Hall carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Hall carded two bogeys or worse, the same as the field average.

Hall had more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

In that most recent tournament, Hall's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Hall ended the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Hall underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Hall Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hall's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.