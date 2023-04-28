After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom is hitting .289 with a double and a walk.

Grissom has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In five games this season, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings