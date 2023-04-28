Jordan Martinook Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Islanders - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Jordan Martinook will be in action Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena. Thinking about a bet on Martinook? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Jordan Martinook vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Martinook Season Stats Insights
- Martinook's plus-minus this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is +7.
- Martinook has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 28 of 82 games this year, Martinook has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Martinook has an assist in 20 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Martinook has an implied probability of 37.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Martinook Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have given up 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +25 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|82
|Games
|12
|34
|Points
|5
|13
|Goals
|2
|21
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.