The Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant included, will be in action at 10:30 PM on Friday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 116-99 win versus the Lakers, Morant totaled 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

We're going to examine Morant's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 26.2 23.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.3 Assists 7.5 8.1 7.5 PRA 43.5 40.2 37.6 PR 35.5 32.1 30.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Ja Morant has made 9.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 15.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Morant's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers concede 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Ja Morant vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 38 31 10 7 2 0 1 4/24/2023 44 19 4 7 1 1 3 4/22/2023 42 45 9 13 6 0 0 4/16/2023 30 18 6 2 2 0 2 2/28/2023 34 39 10 10 0 0 2 1/20/2023 34 22 3 8 1 0 0

