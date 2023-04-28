Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .222.

Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (22.7%) he recorded more than one.

In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings