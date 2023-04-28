The Boston Bruins ready for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Friday against the Florida Panthers, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins lead 3-2 in the series.

You can tune in to TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch as the Bruins and the Panthers square off.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/26/2023 Bruins Panthers 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 4/23/2023 Panthers Bruins 6-2 BOS 4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players