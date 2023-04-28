How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets head into a matchup with Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third-best in MLB play with 40 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .448.
- The Braves have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.255).
- Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (134 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Braves are fifth in MLB with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Braves' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the third-most in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.44 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.245).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a .60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Fried will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Astros
|L 5-2
|Home
|Max Fried
|Cristian Javier
|4/24/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Edward Cabrera
|4/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bryan Hoeing
|4/26/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|4/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tylor Megill
|4/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jose Butto
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Kodai Senga
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Braxton Garrett
