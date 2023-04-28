Brady Skjei and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena, on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Skjei intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brady Skjei vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

Skjei has a goal in 18 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 33 of 81 games this year, Skjei has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Skjei has an assist in 21 of 81 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Skjei's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Skjei having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 217 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +25 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 81 Games 12 38 Points 3 18 Goals 0 20 Assists 3

