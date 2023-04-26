Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sean Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .811 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on April 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (19) this season while batting .275 with 13 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is seventh in slugging.
- In 50.0% of his 20 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in six games this year (30.0%), homering in 7% of his chances at the plate.
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), with more than one RBI three times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Alcantara (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.84 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.84), 31st in WHIP (1.176), and 49th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
