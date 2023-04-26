On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (.065 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and four walks) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSSO

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has a double, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .073.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in four of 17 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four of 17 games so far this season.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

