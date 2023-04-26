On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (.065 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and four walks) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has a double, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .073.
  • Ozuna has gotten a hit in four of 17 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four of 17 games so far this season.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Marlins will send Alcantara (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.84), 31st in WHIP (1.176), and 49th in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
