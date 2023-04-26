The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is hitting .270 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
  • Riley has gotten a hit in 18 of 24 games this year (75.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (20.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.8% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Riley has had an RBI in 12 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%).
  • In 12 of 24 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Alcantara (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.84), 31st in WHIP (1.176), and 49th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
