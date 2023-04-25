The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers square off in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSAZ, BSSC

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have hit.

Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 16th.

The 113.6 points per game the Suns score are just 0.5 more points than the Clippers allow (113.1).

When Phoenix scores more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

This season, Los Angeles has a 32-17 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.

The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 19th.

The Clippers put up just two more points per game (113.6) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.6).

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 34-8.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game when playing on the road.

Phoenix is ceding 109.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (113.9).

At home, the Suns are making 0.6 more threes per game (12.5) than in road games (11.9). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to on the road (36.5%).

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Clippers score 112.7 points per game, 1.7 less than away (114.4). Defensively they allow 110.6 points per game at home, five less than on the road (115.6).

The Clippers average 0.4 more assists per game at home (24.1) than on the road (23.7).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cameron Payne Questionable Back

Clippers Injuries