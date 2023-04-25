The Denver Nuggets are 9.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead. The over/under is set at 220.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -9.5 220.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 58 times.
  • Denver's contests this year have an average total of 228.3, 7.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Denver has won 12 of its 16 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points in 55 of 82 games this season.
  • Minnesota's games this year have had a 231.6-point total on average, 11.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Minnesota is 38-43-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Timberwolves have been victorious in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +350.
  • Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 58 70.7% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
  • At home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets record the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).
  • Denver is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Four of the Timberwolves' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-20-0).
  • The Timberwolves put up just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).
  • Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 9-12 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 1-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

