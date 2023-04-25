Brady Skjei will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Looking to wager on Skjei's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Brady Skjei vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:48 per game on the ice, is +7.

Skjei has a goal in 18 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Skjei has a point in 33 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points six times.

Skjei has an assist in 21 of 81 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Skjei's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Skjei having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Skjei Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+25).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 81 Games 11 38 Points 3 18 Goals 0 20 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.