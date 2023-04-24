Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Vaughn Grissom (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom is batting .273 with a double and a walk.
- In seven of nine games this year (77.8%), Grissom has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Grissom has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Cabrera (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
