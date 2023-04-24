After batting .067 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Edward Cabrera) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is batting .078 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Ozuna has gotten a hit in four of 16 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Ozuna has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of 16 games so far this year.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 22 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
