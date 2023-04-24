Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Anthony Davis, Ja Morant and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-118) 13.5 (-133) 2.5 (-128) 0.5 (+145)

Davis' 25.9 points per game average is 2.4 points more than Monday's over/under.

Davis has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).

Davis has knocked down 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-120) 9.5 (-105) 5.5 (-133) 2.5 (-115)

LeBron James is scoring 28.9 points per game, 1.4 higher than Monday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

James' assists average -- 6.8 -- is 1.3 higher than Monday's prop bet (5.5).

He has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (-111) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (-118)

The 16.5-point over/under for D'Angelo Russell on Monday is 1.3 lower than his season scoring average.

Russell has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

Russell has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-111) 6.5 (-154) 7.5 (-143) 1.5 (-200)

Monday's over/under for Morant is 28.5 points, 2.3 more than his season average.

Morant's rebounding average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Morant averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than Monday's over/under.

Morant's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-118) 7.5 (+100) 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-118)

The 18.6 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season is 1.9 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (20.5).

Jackson's per-game rebound average -- 6.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (7.5).

Jackson has averaged one assist per game, 0.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (1.5).

Jackson has hit 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

