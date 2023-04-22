The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Astros.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .241 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Albies has gotten a hit in 15 of 20 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (15.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 20), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Albies has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (40.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (25.0%).
  • In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.35).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.