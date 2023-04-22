On Saturday, April 22, Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (10-10) visit Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (14-6) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Braves, who are listed at -105. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (1-2, 1.80 ERA) vs Kyle Wright - ATL (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

Braves vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won seven out of the 15 games, or 46.7%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 3-4 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Braves have won in each of the two matchups they've played as underdogs this season.

The Braves have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Braves as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Braves vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Matt Olson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

