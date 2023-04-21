Check out the injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35), which currently has only one player listed, as the Knicks ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at Madison Square Garden on Friday, April 21 at 8:30 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 107-90 on Tuesday. In the Cavaliers' victory, Darius Garland scored 32 points (and added three rebounds and seven assists), while Julius Randle scored 22 in the losing effort for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cedi Osman SF Questionable Ankle 8.7 2.3 1.5 Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

When New York totals more than 106.9 points, it is 39-23.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Knicks have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 116.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 116 they've racked up over the course of this year.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up to opponents (113.1).

Cleveland has put together a 33-12 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Cavaliers are scoring 110.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 112.3.

Cleveland knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.8%.

The Cavaliers' 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in the NBA, and the 107.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank first in the league.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -1.5 211.5

